Sears · 44 mins ago
Craftsman 18-Piece Inch & Metric Deep-Socket Set
$20 $42
pickup at Sears

Sears offers the Craftsman 18-Piece Inch & Metric Deep-Socket Set for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $4.49 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now

Features
  • 12-Point, 3/8" Drive
  • 9 deep sockets in both inch and metric sizes
  • steel construction
  • Model: 34558
