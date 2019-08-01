- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Sears offers the Craftsman 18-Piece Inch & Metric Deep-Socket Set for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $4.49 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the Craftsman 220-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set with Case for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with the best outright price we've seen for a Craftsman mechanic's tool kit with over 200 pieces and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Sears offers the Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set for $98.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Today only, Home Depot cuts up to 40% off a selection of power and hand tools. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart 130-Piece Hand Tool Set for $15.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the DeWalt 200-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find today by $76, although we saw it for $9 less in June. Buy Now
Sears offers the Kenmore 41262 4.5-Cubic Foot Front-Load Washer in White for $599.99. Coupon code "KENMORE50" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Craftsman 2-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
Sign In or Register