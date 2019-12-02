Open Offer in New Tab
Sears
Craftsman 165-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
$50 $55
pickup at Sears

That's $5 under last week's mention and the best deal we've seen outright. (It's the lowest price we could find by $34.) Buy Now at Sears

  • Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" drops the price.
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $9.25 shipping fee.
  • includes a variety of sockets, driver bits, hex keys, and wrenches
  • Model: 36165
  • Code "SEARS5OFF50"
