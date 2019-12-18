Open Offer in New Tab
Sears
Craftsman 10" and 12" Tool Bag Combo
$6
pickup at Sears

  • This item is for in-store pickup only.
Features
  • Three outside pockets on each bag
  • Water and abrasion-resistant
  • Full-grip handles and a full zipper top
  • Model: 40558
