Sears · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 1/2-HP Chain Drive Garage Door Opener w/ 2 Remotes & Keypad
$125 $210
pickup at Sears

That's a $30 drop from October and the best outright price we've seen. (It's a current low by $65.) Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "SEARS5OFF50".
Features
  • lifts residential garage doors up to 7 feet high
  • safety reversing sensors
  • PosiLock System theft protection
  • wireless keyless entry pad
  • premium multi-function wall console
  • 2 3-function Security+ 2.0 remotes
  • Model: 54985
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
