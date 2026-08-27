Joss & Main's Tabletop Sale covers dinnerware, glassware, flatware, and table linens across more than 500 items. Prices include the Azal Stoneware Dinnerware Set for $83, down from $89, and the Zadia Metal Charger set at $96 for four pieces. The sale spans everyday stoneware place settings as well as crystal whiskey glasses and linen napkins, making it useful whether you're restocking basics or picking up something for entertaining. Shop Now at Joss & Main