Corelle is taking 40% off sitewide during its Early Labor Day Sale with promo code "LD40", covering dinnerware sets, bowls, plates, and serving pieces across patterns like Winter Frost White and Portofino. An 18-piece Darlington set is $99.99, while open-stock pieces like a 12-ounce rice bowl run as low as $5.99. Shipping is $7.99 on orders over $75, and free on orders over $125. Shop Now at Corelle
Joss & Main's Tabletop Sale covers dinnerware, glassware, flatware, and table linens across more than 500 items. Prices include the Azal Stoneware Dinnerware Set for $83, down from $89, and the Zadia Metal Charger set at $96 for four pieces. The sale spans everyday stoneware place settings as well as crystal whiskey glasses and linen napkins, making it useful whether you're restocking basics or picking up something for entertaining. Shop Now at Joss & Main
- Stoneware dinnerware sets available in service for 4
- Flatware sets and individual serving pieces included
- Drinkware ranges from crystal whiskey glasses to acrylic drinking glasses
- Linen and embroidered napkin sets in multiple colors
- Many pieces are dishwasher and microwave safe
- Metal charger sets available in gold, graphite, silver, and copper finishes
This Corelle 16-piece set is $10 off the regular price at Target, bringing it down to $39.99. It includes place settings for four, with dinner plates, appetizer plates, cereal bowls, and small bowls all made from durable Vitrelle glass that's dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- Includes 4 dinner plates, 4 appetizer plates, 4 cereal bowls, and 4 small bowls
- Dinner plates measure 10.25" in diameter
- Made with triple-layer Vitrelle glass
- Made from up to 80% pre-consumer recycled glass
- Safe for dishwasher, microwave, and freezer use
- Made in the USA with a 3-year limited warranty
Walmart offers the YouTheFan NCAA Officially-Licensed Large Party Bowl for $10.42. Most options are around $30 elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Woot's Mud Pie Tabletop Essentials sale covers a wide range of seasonal serving pieces, from Thanksgiving pumpkin dishes to Christmas trays and Easter bunny platters. The Mud Pie Christmas Tree Tray & Dip Set stands out at $29.99, down 52% from its $62 reference price. Most items fall between $10 and $40, making it easy to pick up a few pieces for upcoming holiday tables. This deal ends September 1. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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