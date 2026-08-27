This Coolife 3-piece luggage set is $70 with Prime, down from $90. The set includes a hardside carry-on, a travel duffel, and a toiletry bag. The carry-on has a TSA-approved lock. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a 20" carry-on suitcase, a travel duffel bag, and a toiletry bag
- Hard shell suitcase made from lightweight ABS material
- Side-mounted TSA-approved lock for security
- Four 360° spinner wheels and an adjustable retractable handle
- Duffel bag has a back sleeve that slides over the suitcase handle
- Suitcase weighs 7.8 lb. and measures 15.7" x 9.4" x 22.6"
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Published 11 min ago
Update: The price has changed to $2.90 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Osprey offers its Osprey Arcane Duffel Pack for $42. Most merchants charge at least $80 more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Osprey
- 30L capacity with over-the-shoulder or backpack-style carry
REI's Backpack End of Season Clearance covers travel packs, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, and REI Co-op. The REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack drops to $53.83 from its regular $109 price, while the Patagonia Black Hole Pack - 32 L is available from $117.93, down from $179. Gear capacities across the sale range from small daypacks around 12 liters up to 40-liter packs suited for weekend trips. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI
- Includes travel backpacks, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs
- Brands include REI Co-op, Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, DAKINE, and Topo Designs
- Gear capacities range from about 12 to 40 liters
- Many packs include laptop compartments and carry-on sizing
- Prices range from about $22 to $180 across the sale
Woot has discounted a wide range of luggage and travel gear, including sets from Samsonite, American Tourister, and DELSEY. The Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside 3-piece set is $129.99, down from a $298.34 reference price, while smaller accessories like packing cubes and travel umbrellas start under $10. The sale also covers backpacks from Eastpak, JanSport, and SwissGear alongside RFID-blocking wallets and totes. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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