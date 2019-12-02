Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast Pitch 8-Person Cabin Tent with Closet
$99 $210
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention from three days ago and the best price we've seen. (You'd pay $250 or more with most sellers.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same
Features
  • in Blue or Teal
  • measures 13x9 feet with 2x2-foot closet
  • 9-minute set up time
  • wheeled carry bag
  • hinged door
  • Model: 2000018088
