For in-store pickup and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Coleman Saluspa Tahiti Airjet Hot Tub Spa for $297. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $73. Buy Now
- built-in LED lights
- AirJet system with 81 air jets
- measures 69x26"
- designed for four people
- Model: 90427E
Amazon offers the Coleman Hot Water on Demand H2Oasis Portable Water Heater for $239.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- heats water up to 125° in 30 seconds
- shower head with 6-foot hose
- submersible electric pump
- mesh storage bag & 5-gallon collapsible water carrier
- 10 2.75" lantern-shaped lights
- operates on 3 AA cell batteries (not included)
Crate & Barrel takes up to 60% off during its Big Summer Clearance Event. Shipping starts at $4.95, but some items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Lowe's discounts select appliances, patio furniture, home items, and outdoor decor during its 4th of July Sale. Plus, MyLowe's members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Bloem Ariana 6" Self Watering Planter in Calypso for $1.18 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- measures 6.5" x 3.5" x 5.25"
- BPA-free
- Model: AP0627
Amazon discounts a selection of smart home, home improvement, tools, and hardware during it's Summer Renovation Event with prices starting at $6.97. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Save on brands such as Ring, Moen, Chamberlain, Scotch, 3M, American Standard, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart offers the Coleman ComfortSmart Suspension Chair in Gray for $38.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Nylon mesh fabric
- Holds up to 300 lbs.
- Carry bag
Walmart offers the Coleman 120-Quart Xtreme 5 Marine Cooler for $45 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from last September and the best price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $8, although most retailers charge $84 or more). Buy Now
- holds up to 190 cans
- channel drain
- Have-A-Seat Lid supporting up to 250-lbs.
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Coleman Scented Citronella Candle with Wooden Crackle Wick in several scents (S'mores pictured) for $2.94 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (although that didn't require a minimum purchase) and the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
- 6-oz. candle
- burns for 25 hours
- Model: 7713
Amazon offers the Coleman Cable 20-Foot Outdoor Extension Cord in White for $8 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Home Depot charges the same price via pickup
- 16-gauge wire & reinforced blades
