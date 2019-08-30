New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coleman Portable Bottletop Propane Camp Stove
$20 $28
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Coleman Portable Bottletop Propane Camp Stove for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Although we saw it for $2 less in our expired mention from three days ago, that's still the lowest price we could find by $10, with most vendors charging around $40. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 6.6" x 7.8" x 7.9"
  • 10,000-BTU cooking power
  • adjustable burner
  • fits up to 8" pan
  • Model: 2000020950NP
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Coleman
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register