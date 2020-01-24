Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Coleman Hot Water on Demand H2Oasis Portable Water Heater
$260
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon has it for the same.
Features
  • dispenses hot water up to 125° Fahrenheit in as little as 30 seconds
  • shower head with 6-foot, non kinking silicone hose
  • high power submersible electric pump
  • includes convenient mesh storage bag and 5 gallon collapsible water carrier
  • Model: 2000026562
