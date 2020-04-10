Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Coleman Camp Bistro 1-Burner Butane Stove
$20
free shipping w/ $35

Planning on doing some camping, but don't want to have to cook directly over your fire? Snatch up this lightweight stove and prepare your favorite camping staples with ease, plus this one is at least $10 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Requires one butane gas cylinder (sold separately).
  • Pad your order to $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
Features
  • 7,650 BTUs
  • wind shield
  • automatic ignition
  • includes hard carry case
  • Model: 2000020958
