Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coca-Cola Personal 6-Can Portable Mini Fridge
$29 $64
It's tied as the best price we've seen and the lowest in-stock price we could find today by $26. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • available in 5 styles
  • cools to 32°F below room temperature or switch to hot mode to heat items up to 135°F
  • 12V DC and 110V plugs included
  • Model: KWC-4
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
