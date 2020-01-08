Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Chimney Free Infrared Electric Fireplace
$99 $174
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 5,200-BTU
  • up to 1,000-sq. ft. heating
  • available in Caramel Birch finish
  • 3D Flame Effect technology
  • Model: 18IRM9984-C325
