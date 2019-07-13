Walmart offers the Chicco Mini Bravo Lightweight Stroller in Mulberry for $75 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $25. Buy Now
- adjustable canopy
- 5-point harness
- foldable
- 360° front wheels
- 3-position reclining backrest
- 50-lb. max weight
- Model: 07079663280070
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the Lil Rinser by Splash Guard Kids' Bath Visor in Pink or Yellow for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- designed to keep soap and water out of kids' eyes
Amazon offers four Babyganics Face, Hand, and Baby Wipes 100-Packs (400 total) for $13.59. Clip the on-page coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $7.47. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 below what you'd pay for this quantity in-store locally. Buy Now
- The 8 Babyganics Face, Hand, and Baby Wipes 100-Packs (800 total) is available for $12.51 via the 40% clippable coupon and Subscribe & Save.
- They are free from alcohol, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, artificial dyes, and fragrances.
Update: It's now $11.89 after the above discounts. Buy Now
- resealable packs
- hypoallergenic and fragrance-free
- cleans straws, valves, and spouts
- BPA-free
- top rack dishwasher safe
- Model: 15222
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 10x10-Foot Lighted Tailgate Instant Canopy Combo in Red for $89 with free shipping. That's $150 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- rolling carry bag
- 100 square foot of shade
- includes canopy, table, two chairs, a cooler and a footprint
- chairs includes 2 built-in mesh cup holders
