New
Walmart · 22 mins ago
Chemical Guys 7-Piece Wash & Shine Kit
$40
free shipping
Walmart offers the Chemical Guys 7-Piece Wash & Shine Kit for $39.88 with free shipping. That's $29 under the lowest price we could find for these seven items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
  • Chemical Guys Heavy Duty Detailing Bucket and Lid
  • Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Wash Mitt
  • Chemical Guys 16-oz. Mr. Pink Car Shampoo
  • Chemical Guys 16-oz. Diablo Wheel Cleaner
  • Chemical Guys 16-oz. Silk Shine Dressing
  • Chemical Guys Dirt Trap
  • Model: HOL333
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Automotive Walmart Chemical Guys
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register