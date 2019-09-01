New
Best Buy · 43 mins ago
Chefman Volcano Digital Waffle Maker
$20 $50
free shipping

Today only, Best Buy offers the Chefman Volcano Digital Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now

Features
  • touchscreen
  • 4 programmable crunch factor presets
  • non-stick coating
  • a measuring cup and pour spout are included
  • Model: RJ04-4RV-V2T
