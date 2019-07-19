New
Char-Broil Kamander Charcoal Kamado Grill
$274 $349
Walmart offers the Char-Broil Kamander Charcoal Kamado Grill for $274 with free shipping. That's $24 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $89. Buy Now

Features
  • 327-sq. in. cooking area w/ 142-sq. in. secondary cooking area
  • porcelain-enameled grates
  • smoke, roast, or grill
  • removable internal ash pan
  • Model: 17302051
