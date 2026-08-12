This is a great price for the Hurley Men's Naturals Pullover at Dick's Sporting Goods. It's marked down to $13 in two different colors. You'd pay at least $30 for similar Hurley hoodies today at Amazon. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and stretch binding at the sleeves and waist. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods