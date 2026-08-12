This Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt in Safety Green, Small is $2.84, down from $15. That price also beats Amazon's current price of $13.50 for the same sweatshirt. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Nordstrom Rack, this Nike Sportswear Club Hoodie costs just $20 in the pictured Dusty Cactus color. That's $11 cheaper than the best price we could find in any color at Amazon today. Shipping is free over $89 or you can pick the hoodie up at your local store (depending on your location). The cotton-rich fleece hoodie features a drawstring hood, kangaroo pocket, and the classic Swoosh logo on the chest. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Cotton-rich fleece construction
- 80% cotton, 20% polyester blend
- Drawstring hood and kangaroo pocket
- Machine washable, tumble dry
- 27" length in size Medium
- Classic Swoosh logo on chest
This is a great price for the Hurley Men's Naturals Pullover at Dick's Sporting Goods. It's marked down to $13 in two different colors. You'd pay at least $30 for similar Hurley hoodies today at Amazon. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and stretch binding at the sleeves and waist. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit
- Moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fabric
- Cut-out and stitched natural panels for design detail
- Stretch binding at sleeves and waist
- Embroidered Hurley logo
- 61% cotton, 39% polyester, machine washable
If you wear a size XS or Medium in hoodies, this is a great price on the adidas Originals Adicolor hoodie. It's down to just $15, which is $45 cheaper than the best price we could find live on adidas today. It's available in Tech Olive only at this price and is made from a cotton and recycled polyester blend. Shipping is free over $49 and the deal ends on August 1. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Regular fit pullover hoodie
- 70% cotton, 30% recycled polyester fleece blend
- Drawcord-adjustable hood
- Ribbed cuffs and hem
- Front kangaroo pocket
- adidas logo on chest
We've pictured the Hanes Men's Zip-up Hoodie, now $11 at Amazon, down from $28. That's below Amazon's 90-day average price of $13, though just above its all-time low of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 50% cotton, 50% polyester fabric blend
- Full-zip hooded design
- Medium weight fabric
- Regular fit with straight hemline
- Available in sizes up to 6XL
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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