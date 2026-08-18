This certified refurbished EcoFlow Trail 200 power station drops to its best-ever price at eBay and a $39 low. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty applies. Buy Now at eBay
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Published 54 min ago
Verified 27 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
You can get the Segway Cube 2000 at its best-ever price today at Amazon, as it's selling for $500. You'd pay as much as $1,700 for this elsewhere. The 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery supports 4,000+ charge cycles and carries an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance. Capacity is expandable to 5kWh by stacking up to three additional battery packs (sold separately). Buy Now at Amazon
- 2200W AC power
- 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery
- Expandable to 5kWh
- Includes dual 100W USB-C ports
- IP56 water and dust resistance
- Model: CUBE-2000
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
Anker SOLIX is offering deals across its E10 home backup lineup during its Fan Fest sale, with bundles ranging from a $4,299 base power module and battery setup up to larger multi-battery, multi-generator systems. Several bundles, including a 7.6kW power module and battery kit paired with a Smart Inlet Box, are discounted by $300, and the B6000 battery module is $250 off. Financing is available with 0% APR for up to 24 months through Affirm, and orders ship free to the contiguous United States. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Anker SOLIX
- E10 whole-home backup system combines battery, solar, and smart generator power
- Base bundle offers 7.6kW rated output with 6kWh battery capacity
- Higher-tier bundles scale up to 30kW output and 36kWh capacity
- Some configurations offer under 20-millisecond seamless power switchover
- Financing available through Affirm with 0% APR for up to 24 months
- Free shipping to the contiguous 48 U.S. states
This certified refurbished BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 power station is $281 at AliExpress after promo code "USFB50C", and $146 less than you'd pay in new condition. It packs a 1024Wh battery with 1800W of output, enough to run appliances like an electric kettle, and includes Wi-Fi connectivity for monitoring through a smartphone app. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. A 5-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 1024Wh battery capacity
- 1800W peak power output
- AC charging input up to 500W
- Wi-Fi connectivity for remote monitoring via app
- LiFePO4 battery for improved safety and lifespan
- 5-year warranty
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
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