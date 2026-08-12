Anker SOLIX is offering deals across its E10 home backup lineup during its Fan Fest sale, with bundles ranging from a $4,299 base power module and battery setup up to larger multi-battery, multi-generator systems. Several bundles, including a 7.6kW power module and battery kit paired with a Smart Inlet Box, are discounted by $300, and the B6000 battery module is $250 off. Financing is available with 0% APR for up to 24 months through Affirm, and orders ship free to the contiguous United States. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Anker SOLIX
- E10 whole-home backup system combines battery, solar, and smart generator power
- Base bundle offers 7.6kW rated output with 6kWh battery capacity
- Higher-tier bundles scale up to 30kW output and 36kWh capacity
- Some configurations offer under 20-millisecond seamless power switchover
- Financing available through Affirm with 0% APR for up to 24 months
- Free shipping to the contiguous 48 U.S. states
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 42 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
You can get the Segway Cube 2000 at its best-ever price today at Amazon, as it's selling for $500. You'd pay as much as $1,700 for this elsewhere. The 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery supports 4,000+ charge cycles and carries an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance. Capacity is expandable to 5kWh by stacking up to three additional battery packs (sold separately). Buy Now at Amazon
- 2200W AC power
- 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery
- Expandable to 5kWh
- Includes dual 100W USB-C ports
- IP56 water and dust resistance
- Model: CUBE-2000
The Brand Outlet on eBay is offering 20% off select EcoFlow items, covering everything from portable power stations and solar panels to power banks and car chargers, with promo code "BRANDS20". The sale spans both new and certified refurbished listings, with prices ranging from small accessories to large home backup power stations. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
Lowe's Wednesday daily deals include several EcoFlow DELTA Pro power stations with solar panels bundled in. Pictured is the EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 with 400W Solar Panel 4000-Watts Portable Power Station for $2549 ($1061 off). Shop Now at Lowe's
With coupon code "BRANDS20", this certified refurbished EcoFlow Trail 300 DC power station drops to $119.99, down from $249. It packs a 288Wh LiFePO4 battery with 300W of output, plus dual 140W USB-C ports for fast charging. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
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