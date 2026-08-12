Anker SOLIX is offering deals across its E10 home backup lineup during its Fan Fest sale, with bundles ranging from a $4,299 base power module and battery setup up to larger multi-battery, multi-generator systems. Several bundles, including a 7.6kW power module and battery kit paired with a Smart Inlet Box, are discounted by $300, and the B6000 battery module is $250 off. Financing is available with 0% APR for up to 24 months through Affirm, and orders ship free to the contiguous United States. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Anker SOLIX