This certified refurbished BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 power station is $281 at AliExpress after promo code "USFB50C", and $146 less than you'd pay in new condition. It packs a 1024Wh battery with 1800W of output, enough to run appliances like an electric kettle, and includes Wi-Fi connectivity for monitoring through a smartphone app. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. A 5-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 1024Wh battery capacity
- 1800W peak power output
- AC charging input up to 500W
- Wi-Fi connectivity for remote monitoring via app
- LiFePO4 battery for improved safety and lifespan
- 5-year warranty
You can get the Segway Cube 2000 at its best-ever price today at Amazon, as it's selling for $500. You'd pay as much as $1,700 for this elsewhere. The 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery supports 4,000+ charge cycles and carries an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance. Capacity is expandable to 5kWh by stacking up to three additional battery packs (sold separately). Buy Now at Amazon
- 2200W AC power
- 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery
- Expandable to 5kWh
- Includes dual 100W USB-C ports
- IP56 water and dust resistance
- Model: CUBE-2000
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
Anker SOLIX is offering deals across its E10 home backup lineup during its Fan Fest sale, with bundles ranging from a $4,299 base power module and battery setup up to larger multi-battery, multi-generator systems. Several bundles, including a 7.6kW power module and battery kit paired with a Smart Inlet Box, are discounted by $300, and the B6000 battery module is $250 off. Financing is available with 0% APR for up to 24 months through Affirm, and orders ship free to the contiguous United States. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Anker SOLIX
- E10 whole-home backup system combines battery, solar, and smart generator power
- Base bundle offers 7.6kW rated output with 6kWh battery capacity
- Higher-tier bundles scale up to 30kW output and 36kWh capacity
- Some configurations offer under 20-millisecond seamless power switchover
- Financing available through Affirm with 0% APR for up to 24 months
- Free shipping to the contiguous 48 U.S. states
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This outdoor storage shed is $116, $34 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Amazon. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. It's built from metal with a chain lid meant to keep rain out, and its compact size makes it suited to small patios or balconies. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Metal construction for outdoor use
- Chain lid design helps keep out rain and moisture
- Compact 10.2" x 6.3" x 7.9" footprint
- No-tool assembly
- Weighs about 56 lb.
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