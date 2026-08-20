At eBay, get this refurb Bose Solo Soundbar 2 for $94. It's the best deal we've seen for this soundbar in any condition. The soundbar connects via Bluetooth and comes with a remote control for easy setup. It includes a 2-year Allstate warranty. Buy Now at eBay
- Dialogue Mode helps make speech easier to hear
- Compact design fits under most TVs
- Built-in Dolby decoding for enhanced audio
- Spatial & natural audio sound processing
- Includes remote control and wall mounting bracket
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Published 9 min ago
Verified 2 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
The lineup at eBay's Sonos storefront spans soundbars, subwoofers, smart speakers, and headphones, all certified refurbished with free shipping. The Sonos Ace, the brand's first headphones, is priced at $319, down from $449, and the Sonos Ray soundbar starts at $179. Every listing carries a 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate, matching the coverage on new Sonos products. Shop Now at eBay
This certified refurbished Bose Solo Soundbar 2 is $105 off the regular price at eBay and $46 below our mention of a new one from two weeks ago. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- Dialogue Mode helps make speech easier to hear
- Compact design fits under most TVs
- Built-in Dolby decoding for enhanced audio
- Spatial & natural audio sound processing
- Includes remote control and wall mounting bracket
This Bose Solo Soundbar Series II is $40 off the regular $179.99 price at Costco. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Dialogue Mode helps make speech easier to hear
- Compact design fits under most TVs
- Built-in Dolby decoding for enhanced audio
- Spatial & natural audio sound processing
- Includes remote control and wall mounting bracket
Best Buy offers the Insignia 2.0 20" Mini Bluetooth Soundbar for $29.99. That's a $10 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 20" compact soundbar with 2.0 channel sound
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity
- 4 audio modes: Standard, Theater, News, and Night
- HDMI ARC, digital optical, 3.5mm AUX, and USB connections
- Adjustable bass and treble for custom EQ
- Wall mounting hardware and HDMI cable included
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's Garmin outlet spans several device lines, from rugged Instinct and Fenix watches built for outdoor tracking to Venu and Vivoactive models geared toward everyday fitness, plus Forerunner running watches and inReach satellite communicators. Pricing runs from around $190 for a Vivoactive 5 up to over $1,000 for a Fenix 8, with both new and certified refurbished listings mixed in across the lineup. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
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