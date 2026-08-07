This Bose Solo Soundbar Series II is $40 off the regular $179.99 price at Costco. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Dialogue Mode helps make speech easier to hear
- Compact design fits under most TVs
- Built-in Dolby decoding for enhanced audio
- Spatial & natural audio sound processing
- Includes remote control and wall mounting bracket
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 8/7/2026
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Popularity: 3/5
This Samsung soundbar is $200 off, bringing it down to $199.99. It comes with a wireless subwoofer included, along with Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X surround sound support. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Up to 330W of Total Power
- Voice Enhance & Night Mode
- Dolby 5.1 DTS Virtual:X
- Built-In Center Speaker
- One Remote
- Bluetooth Multi-Connection
Today only as one of its daily deals in its Deal Zone, B&H offers this Samsung HW-Q600F soundbar for $277 in cart, down from its $697.99 list price. That's $421 off and the lowest price we could find. It's the lowest price we've ever seen and well below Amazon's current price of $477.45. The system includes a wireless subwoofer, up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos, and support for optional wireless rear speakers to build out a full surround setup. Free shipping applies. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3.1.2-channel speaker configuration with up-firing speakers
- Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X surround sound support
- Wireless subwoofer included for bass
- HDMI eARC, optical, and Bluetooth audio inputs
- Expandable to wireless rear surround speakers, sold separately
- Includes remote control, HDMI cable, and wall mount kit
This Samsung soundbar is $100 off the regular price of $349.99 at Best Buy. It includes a wireless subwoofer and built-in center speaker for clearer dialogue, along with DTS Virtual:X for virtual surround sound without rear speakers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3.1 channel sound with built-in center speaker for clearer dialogue
- Includes a wireless subwoofer for deep bass
- DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for virtual surround sound
- Bluetooth connects up to two devices at once
- Compatible with optional wireless rear speakers for true surround sound
- Wall mountable design
Costco has TVs spanning a wide range of sizes and tech, from a 32" Hisense set at $119.99 up to large-screen 4K options well over $1,000. Several larger models, like a 75" TCL Q77K Series QLED TV at $479.99, include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Shoppers can find budget 1080p sets alongside premium OLED and Mini LED TVs from Samsung and LG. Buy Now at Costco
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- Screen sizes range from 32" to 100"
- Includes 4K UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Some models bundle a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Members-only and Costco Direct pricing available on select TVs
Costco's End of Summer sale spans electronics, home goods, and furniture, with deals on Apple products like the AirPods Pro 3 at $199.99 and the iPad at $399.99. Home appliances are well represented too, including the Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum at $779.99 and the Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System at $549.99. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and wellness items, such as $500 off a Thomasville sectional (pictured) and $900 off an Osaki massage chair. Free shipping applies to many items, but check individual product pages for details as it varies. Shop Now at Costco
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $199.99
- Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum and mop for $779.99, $200 off
- Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe for $549.99, $150 off
- Osaki 3D 4000 LE A.I. Full-Body Massage Chair for $1,999.99, $900 off
Costco members can use promo code "SUMMERSAMEDAY26" for $10 off same day delivery orders of $35 or more. Alcohol and prescription copays are excluded. The offer is limited to one redemption per membership. Delivery is free on orders of $35 or more. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
These Bose Ultra Open earbuds are $100 off, matching their all-time low price on Amazon. The open-ear clip design lets in outside sound while still delivering private audio, and they're rated IPX4 for sweat and splash resistance. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- IPX4 water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.3
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|22%
|--
|$140
|Buy Now
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