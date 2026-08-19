The lineup at eBay's Sonos storefront spans soundbars, subwoofers, smart speakers, and headphones, all certified refurbished with free shipping. The Sonos Ace, the brand's first headphones, is priced at $319, down from $449, and the Sonos Ray soundbar starts at $179. Every listing carries a 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate, matching the coverage on new Sonos products. Shop Now at eBay
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This Bose Solo Soundbar Series II is $40 off the regular $179.99 price at Costco. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Dialogue Mode helps make speech easier to hear
- Compact design fits under most TVs
- Built-in Dolby decoding for enhanced audio
- Spatial & natural audio sound processing
- Includes remote control and wall mounting bracket
This Samsung soundbar is $200 off, bringing it down to $199.99. It comes with a wireless subwoofer included, along with Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X surround sound support. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Up to 330W of Total Power
- Voice Enhance & Night Mode
- Dolby 5.1 DTS Virtual:X
- Built-In Center Speaker
- One Remote
- Bluetooth Multi-Connection
Today only as one of its daily deals in its Deal Zone, B&H offers this Samsung HW-Q600F soundbar for $277 in cart, down from its $697.99 list price. That's $421 off and the lowest price we could find. It's the lowest price we've ever seen and well below Amazon's current price of $477.45. The system includes a wireless subwoofer, up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos, and support for optional wireless rear speakers to build out a full surround setup. Free shipping applies. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3.1.2-channel speaker configuration with up-firing speakers
- Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X surround sound support
- Wireless subwoofer included for bass
- HDMI eARC, optical, and Bluetooth audio inputs
- Expandable to wireless rear surround speakers, sold separately
- Includes remote control, HDMI cable, and wall mount kit
This Samsung soundbar is $100 off the regular price of $349.99 at Best Buy. It includes a wireless subwoofer and built-in center speaker for clearer dialogue, along with DTS Virtual:X for virtual surround sound without rear speakers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3.1 channel sound with built-in center speaker for clearer dialogue
- Includes a wireless subwoofer for deep bass
- DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for virtual surround sound
- Bluetooth connects up to two devices at once
- Compatible with optional wireless rear speakers for true surround sound
- Wall mountable design
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
At eBay, use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to get these Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Straight Jeans for $17. It's the best deal we've seen for these Levi's men's jeans. They come in a regular fit with a straight leg and a stretch cotton blend fabric, along with the classic zip fly design. The jeans are new without tags and machine washable for easy care. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
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