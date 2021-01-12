It's $7 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we've ever seen. It's also $79 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Built-in voice assistant
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2 WiFi, Bluetooth 360° sound
That's $99 less than most stores such as Walmart charge for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- In Triple Black.
- WiFi, Bluetooth connectivity
- IPX4 water resistance rating
- 7.6" tall
- Built-in mic
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 360-degree sound
That's a savings of half off the list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Shipping varies by zip code but is around $5. Plus members get free shipping.
- Tech Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 20 watts
- built-in speakerphone
- 12-hour playtime
- 270° sound
- IP67 rating
- shock-resistant exterior
- Model: MNSLATE
Take 40% off by clipping the 20% off on-page coupon and applying code "QIVNDCW4". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Soundbest via Amazon.
- up to 20 hours of playtime per charge
- IPX5 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- Model: M91
That's the best deal we could find by $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- QI wireless charging pad
- 5 LED lighting modes
- IP68 waterproof
- Model: IMW889L
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- IPX5 water resistance
- 10 hours of battery life
- voice command
- USB-C charging
- Model: PL2.DUSALLK
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
Take up half off over 150 refurbished items on eBay. There's a wide variety of discounted deals, including audio equipment, robot vacuums, laptops, power tools, and kitchen items. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
It's $27 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold via MHCorp via eBay.
- 17.5 lbs
- 3 wide HDPE rollers and durable nylon belt for quiet and consistent drive
- Model: USAA0-046RD0141
Apply coupon code "PAY20LESSCR" to get this deal. That's $140 under what you'd pay for a new speaker. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Google Assistant and Alexa are built-in
- WiFi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2
