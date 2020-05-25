Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 59 mins ago
Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ 127mm f/9 Reflector Telescope Apollo 11 Aniversary Bundle
$100 $170
free shipping

That's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. (It's also around $40 less than what most retailers charge for the telescope alone.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • includes an Apollo 11 commemorative coin, a universal digiscoping smartphone adapter, and the0 book 50 Things to See on the Moon
  • Model: 22128
  • Expires in 8 hr
