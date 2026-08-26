This Case-Mate magnetic wallet is $12, down from $39.99. It's the best deal we could find by a buck. It attaches magnetically to MagSafe-compatible iPhones and holds up to three cards along with cash, and its flip closure keeps contents covered when not in use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in magnets for MagSafe alignment
- Made with vegan leather
- Holds up to 3 cards, IDs, or cash
- Magnetic flip closure for added security
- Compatible with MagSafe iPhone and Pixel devices
- Measures 2.5" W x 3.78" H x 0.31" D
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's OtterBox & Beyond sale includes dozens of case lines for the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel models, plus screen protectors and a 40,000mAh power bank, all with free shipping for Prime members. The lineup includes OtterBox's Defender Series, which is drop-tested to withstand several times more impacts than the U.S. military's own durability standard for shock and vibration. Prices in the sale run as low as $2.99 for a screen protector and $3.99 for select phone cases, a steep drop from their listed prices on the page. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Phone cases from OtterBox, Tech21, Speck, Case-Mate, Smartish, and Samsung
- Coverage for iPhone 13 through iPhone 17 models
- Cases for Samsung Galaxy S24, S25, S26, and Z Flip series
- Screen protectors for phones and tablets included
- Also includes a 40000mAh portable power bank
This Anker Nano 45W charger is $25.99, down from its regular price of $39.99, and matches its all-time low on Amazon. It includes a small display that shows real-time charging status and a Care Mode that Anker says lowers charging temperature by up to 9°F compared to standard 45W chargers. Buy Now at Amazon
- smart display
- smart iPhone recognition with Care Mode
- smart power adjustment
Woot has a wide range of OtterBox phone cases starting at $3.99, covering popular models like the iPhone 16, iPhone 17 Air, and Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. The sale also includes cases and screen protectors from other brands like Tech21, Speck, Case-Mate, and Samsung, so shoppers can compare styles like Commuter, Defender, and Symmetry across several phone models in one place. This deal ends September 1 at 12:59 AM ET. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Phone cases for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel models
- Includes OtterBox Symmetry, Commuter, Defender, and React series cases
- Screen protectors available for select iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models
- Additional brands include Tech21, Speck, Case-Mate, Smartish, and Samsung
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Container Set for $3.80. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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