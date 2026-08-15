Woot's OtterBox & Beyond sale includes dozens of case lines for the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel models, plus screen protectors and a 40,000mAh power bank, all with free shipping for Prime members. The lineup includes OtterBox's Defender Series, which is drop-tested to withstand several times more impacts than the U.S. military's own durability standard for shock and vibration. Prices in the sale run as low as $2.99 for a screen protector and $3.99 for select phone cases, a steep drop from their listed prices on the page. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company