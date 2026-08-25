Woot has a wide range of OtterBox phone cases starting at $3.99, covering popular models like the iPhone 16, iPhone 17 Air, and Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. The sale also includes cases and screen protectors from other brands like Tech21, Speck, Case-Mate, and Samsung, so shoppers can compare styles like Commuter, Defender, and Symmetry across several phone models in one place. This deal ends September 1 at 12:59 AM ET. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Phone cases for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel models
- Includes OtterBox Symmetry, Commuter, Defender, and React series cases
- Screen protectors available for select iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models
- Additional brands include Tech21, Speck, Case-Mate, Smartish, and Samsung
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 32 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Woot's OtterBox & Beyond sale includes dozens of case lines for the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel models, plus screen protectors and a 40,000mAh power bank, all with free shipping for Prime members. The lineup includes OtterBox's Defender Series, which is drop-tested to withstand several times more impacts than the U.S. military's own durability standard for shock and vibration. Prices in the sale run as low as $2.99 for a screen protector and $3.99 for select phone cases, a steep drop from their listed prices on the page. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Phone cases from OtterBox, Tech21, Speck, Case-Mate, Smartish, and Samsung
- Coverage for iPhone 13 through iPhone 17 models
- Cases for Samsung Galaxy S24, S25, S26, and Z Flip series
- Screen protectors for phones and tablets included
- Also includes a 40000mAh portable power bank
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Best of Woot sale spans electronics, apparel, and home goods, with discounts running up to 74% off the reference prices. Highlights include the JBL Charge 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $129.95 and a BLUEAIR HEPA purifier paired with a sunrise alarm clock at $57.99, down from $199.99. Deals across the sale range from small accessories like a JanSport mini backpack to bigger-ticket items like a Whynter portable ice maker. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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