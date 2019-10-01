New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Cap Barbell CAP Barbell 40-Lb. Adjustable Cast Iron Dumbbell Set
$33 $60
free shipping w/ $35

Excluding padding, that's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping. (In-store pickup is also available.)
  • two threaded dumbbell handles
  • four 2.5-lb. plates
  • four 6-lb. plates
  • four star lock collars
  • available in Black
  • Model: RSWB-CS040T
