Walmart offers the Canon Pixma MG2522 Multifunction All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, which also scans and copies, for $19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer, which also scans and copies, for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $90 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Canon PIXMA Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer in White for $39.99 with free shipping. (B&H Photo Video charges the same price.) That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Canon Pixma MG2522 Multifunction Color Inkjet Printer in White which also scans and copies, for $19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for a buck less last September. Buy Now
Unitforhome via eBay offers the Anet A6 High Precision 3D Printer Kit for $129 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $84.)
Update: The price is now $129.93. Buy Now
TekZilla via Amazon offers the Prynt Instant Photo Printer for iPhone 6 / 6S / 7 in Black for $60 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Envy 5055 Wireless Multifunction Color Inkjet Printer, which also scans and copies, for $49.99 with free shipping. That's a $10 drop from two weeks ago, $70 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
