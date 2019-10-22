New
Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer
$99 $189
Features
  • print speeds up to 24ppm
  • 1200x1200 dpi
  • 802.11n wireless, Ethernet, and USB
  • tiltable LCD screen
  • Model: 1418C150
