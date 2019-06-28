Walmart · 9 hrs ago
$99 $189
free shipping
Walmart offers the Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer, which also scans and copies, for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we could find by $38. Buy Now
Features
- print speeds up to 24ppm 1200x1200 dpi
- 802.11n wireless, Ethernet, and USB tiltable LCD screen
- Model: 1418C150
Details
Comments
-
Published 9 hr ago
Verified 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Xerox WorkCentre Monochrome Multifunction Laser Printer
$119 $139
free shipping
Amazon offers the Xerox WorkCentre Monochrome Laser Multifunction Printer for $119 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- print speeds of up to 29ppm
- up to 4800 x 600 dpi resolution
- two-sided printing
- wireless connectivity
- Model: 3225/DNI
Amazon · 1 wk ago
HP LaserJet Pro M402n Monochrome Laser Printer
$150 $269
free shipping
As a reader discovered, Amazon offers the HP LaserJet Pro M402n Monochrome Laser Printer for $149.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- 40ppm print speed
- 4800x600 dpi
- wired networking
- ePrint technology
- 350-sheet capacity
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Walmart · 3 days ago
Canon PIXMA TR4522 Wireless Office Printer
$45 $59
free shipping
Walmart offers the Canon PIXMA TR4522 Wireless Office Printer, which also faxes and scans, for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our March mention, $14 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- two-sided printing
Sign In or Register