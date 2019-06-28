Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer
$99 $189
free shipping
Walmart offers the Canon MF232W Multifunction WiFi Monochrome Laser Printer, which also scans and copies, for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we could find by $38. Buy Now
Features
  • print speeds up to 24ppm 1200x1200 dpi
  • 802.11n wireless, Ethernet, and USB tiltable LCD screen
  • Model: 1418C150
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 9 hr ago
    Verified 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laser Printers Walmart Canon Inc.
WiFi All-in-One Monochrome Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register