Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 39 mins ago
Canon EOS Rebel SL2 Digital SLR Camera w/ EF-S 18-55mm STM Lens
$430 $649
free shipping

That's $219 off list and the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quickndone via eBay.
Features
  • WiFi-enabled
  • 24.2MP
  • 3.1x optical zoom
  • Cmos sensor
  • 3" display screen
  • Model: 2249C002
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Digital SLR Cameras eBay Canon Inc.
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register