That's $446 under buying the printer and camera body separately elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $321 less than the best price we could find for a new one. (Most stores charge around $2,000.) Buy Now at Canon
Best price we could find for the US model (with full Canon warranty) by $34. Buy Now at Greentoe
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best deal we could find by $79. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's $219 off list and the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
That's $201 under our March refurb mention and at least $198 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's a $200 discount on what Engadget called "a near-perfect all-around camera". Buy Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of Apple products, from SmartWatch Bands to laptops. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop for cameras, computers, monitors, audio equipment, TVs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $328, although most retailers charge $500 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Including the free 16GB SD card ($6 elsewhere) and free Canon face jacket ($32 value), it's the lowest price we could find by $147. Buy Now at Canon
That's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Greentoe
That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Greentoe
