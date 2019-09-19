New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Camco TastePure 35-Foot Premium Drinking Water Hose
$18 $25
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon matches this price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • 20% thicker than standard hoses
  • 5/8" inner diameter
  • anti-kink design
  • Model: 22843
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Walmart Camco
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register