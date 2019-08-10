- Create an Account or Login
Best Buy via eBay offers the Calphalon Digital Sauté Slow Cooker for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $31, although most merchants charge $100 or more.) Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of small appliances, cookware, and kitchen storage items to $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Rebate expires August 10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $11.) Buy Now
Kealive Direct-us via Amazon offers the Aicok Portable Coffee Espresso Maker for $63.99. Coupon code "61C3HP7E" drops the price to $24.96. With free shipping, that's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find today by $1, although most merchants charge $25 or more. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt MaxLithium Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $39 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose Solo 5 Soundbar for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and $30 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb. (For further comparison, most stores charge $199 for a new one.) Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Calphalon Signature 7-Quart 16" Stainless Steel Roaster with Rack for $74.88. Coupon code "15OFFCOOKWARE" roasts that down to $63.65. With free shipping, that's $86 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
