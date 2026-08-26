You can unlock CVS' Extra Big Deals event with an ExtraCare membership. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Discounts include "buy one, get one free" offers, "2 for $9" offers, coupon savings, ExtraBucks rewards, and more, on brands like Tide, Gain, Nivea, Nature Valley, and lots more. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees; otherwise same-day delivery is available for many items, starting at $5.99. ExtraCare Plus members will get free shipping on all orders (it costs $5 per month). The deals end on October 10. Shop Now at CVS
- Includes ExtraBucks Rewards offers on select brands
- Available in-store and online
-
Expires 10/10/2026
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
La Roche-Posay is offering a free sample of its Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer when you fill out a brief form. The formula is fragrance-free and paraben-free, and includes the brand's Thermal Spring Water from France. Shop Now at La Roche-Posay
This three-pack of Just For Men Touch of Gray kits is down to just $10 at Amazon. You'll get this price after clipping the 30% off coupon and checking out with Subscribe & Save. You'd pay around $9 per pack at local stores. The comb applicator lets you target gray areas directly without mixing, and the ammonia-free formula develops in just 10 minutes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Semi-permanent hair color formulated for men
- Comb applicator allows for easy, no-mix application
- Ammonia-free formula
- Full color develops in 10 minutes
- Targets and covers gray areas
- Includes 3 items in the kit
This offer takes $5 off a haircut at participating Great Clips salons in the US. It must be used within 14 days of the code being generated and is limited to one coupon per customer. Shop Now at Great Clips
- Valid at participating US Great Clips salons
- $5.00 off a haircut
- Limit one coupon per customer
- Must be redeemed within 14 days of code generation
- Not valid with any other offer
Costco is offering instant savings of $7 on select Native personal care multi-packs, with prices starting at $15.99 for a 2-pack of Coconut & Vanilla Moisturizing Lotion. The lineup also covers deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, and body wash, all in multi-packs after the discount. Shipping is free. Offer ends September 20. Buy Now at Costco
- Native Deodorant Vanilla Vibes, 2.65 oz., 3-pack
- Native Cashmere & Vanilla Shampoo & Conditioner, 34 fl. oz., 2-pack
- Native Body Wash Coconut & Vanilla, 34 fl. oz., 2-pack
- Native Moisturizing Lotion Coconut & Vanilla, 23 fl. oz., 2-pack
CVS has marked down a range of Arm & Hammer and OxiClean laundry products to $1.99 each, with regular prices as high as $7.49. The lineup covers liquid detergents, stain removers, scent boosters, and detergent paks, giving shoppers several ways to stock up on laundry essentials at one low price. These offers are for in-store pickup, and stock may vary by location. Buy Now at CVS
- Includes Arm & Hammer liquid laundry detergents in multiple scents
- Includes Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean detergent power paks and liquid detergents
- Includes OxiClean stain remover gel and spray options
- Includes Arm & Hammer in-wash scent booster beads and crystals
- Sensitive skin, free & clear detergent option included
Through August 29, CVS's Epic Beauty Sale offers $10 off a $30 purchase on beauty and personal care items for ExtraCare cardholders (it's free to sign up). The sale spans makeup, hair care, skin care, and bath & body products. Shoppers can also find ExtraBucks Rewards on brands like Olay, Neutrogena, Revlon, and Maybelline, plus a buy 1, get 1 free deal on select items. Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5 shipping charge, or get free shipping over $35. Buy Now at CVS
- Covers makeup, hair care, skin care, bath & body, and beauty tools
- ExtraBucks Rewards offers on brands like Maybelline, Revlon, Olay, and Neutrogena
- Buy 1, get 1 free deals available on select brands
- One item priced at $6.99 this week on OGX and other brands
- $10 off a $30 purchase for ExtraCare cardholders
CVS is offering $10 in ExtraBucks Rewards for ExtraCare members when you buy two Professional Salon Hair Care products, spanning brands like Olaplex, Redken, Pureology, and Kenra. Options range from Kenra Volume Shampoo at $22 to Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo at $44, giving shoppers a mix of price points across salon-quality hair care. It's free to join ExtraCare and gives you access to other rewards like the one found on this deal. Buy Now at CVS
- Covers over 160 professional salon hair care products
- Brands include Biolage, Olaplex, Redken, Pureology, Kenra, and Paul Mitchell
- Includes shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and styling products
- Prices on featured items range from about $10 to $44
Sign In or Register