You can unlock CVS' Extra Big Deals event with an ExtraCare membership. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Discounts include "buy one, get one free" offers, "2 for $9" offers, coupon savings, ExtraBucks rewards, and more, on brands like Tide, Gain, Nivea, Nature Valley, and lots more. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees; otherwise same-day delivery is available for many items, starting at $5.99. ExtraCare Plus members will get free shipping on all orders (it costs $5 per month). The deals end on October 10. Shop Now at CVS