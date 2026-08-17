Through August 29, CVS's Epic Beauty Sale offers $10 off a $30 purchase on beauty and personal care items for ExtraCare cardholders (it's free to sign up). The sale spans makeup, hair care, skin care, and bath & body products. Shoppers can also find ExtraBucks Rewards on brands like Olay, Neutrogena, Revlon, and Maybelline, plus a buy 1, get 1 free deal on select items. Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5 shipping charge, or get free shipping over $35. Buy Now at CVS
- Covers makeup, hair care, skin care, bath & body, and beauty tools
- ExtraBucks Rewards offers on brands like Maybelline, Revlon, Olay, and Neutrogena
- Buy 1, get 1 free deals available on select brands
- One item priced at $6.99 this week on OGX and other brands
- $10 off a $30 purchase for ExtraCare cardholders
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Expires 8/29/2026
Published 43 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
At Amazon, get the Happy Nuts Comfort Powder Spray for $8.79 when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. It's the best price we could find by $11. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Colgate offers this classroom kit at no cost to educators through the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program. It includes oral health education materials and product samples for 25 kindergarten or first-grade students. Shop Now at Colgate
La Roche-Posay is offering a free sample of its Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer when you fill out a brief form. The formula is fragrance-free and paraben-free, and includes the brand's Thermal Spring Water from France. Shop Now at La Roche-Posay
This three-pack of Just For Men Touch of Gray kits is down to just $10 at Amazon. You'll get this price after clipping the 30% off coupon and checking out with Subscribe & Save. You'd pay around $9 per pack at local stores. The comb applicator lets you target gray areas directly without mixing, and the ammonia-free formula develops in just 10 minutes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Semi-permanent hair color formulated for men
- Comb applicator allows for easy, no-mix application
- Ammonia-free formula
- Full color develops in 10 minutes
- Targets and covers gray areas
- Includes 3 items in the kit
CVS has marked down a range of Arm & Hammer and OxiClean laundry products to $1.99 each, with regular prices as high as $7.49. The lineup covers liquid detergents, stain removers, scent boosters, and detergent paks, giving shoppers several ways to stock up on laundry essentials at one low price. These offers are for in-store pickup, and stock may vary by location. Buy Now at CVS
- Includes Arm & Hammer liquid laundry detergents in multiple scents
- Includes Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean detergent power paks and liquid detergents
- Includes OxiClean stain remover gel and spray options
- Includes Arm & Hammer in-wash scent booster beads and crystals
- Sensitive skin, free & clear detergent option included
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