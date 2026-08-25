CVS is offering $10 in ExtraBucks Rewards for ExtraCare members when you buy two Professional Salon Hair Care products, spanning brands like Olaplex, Redken, Pureology, and Kenra. Options range from Kenra Volume Shampoo at $22 to Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo at $44, giving shoppers a mix of price points across salon-quality hair care. It's free to join ExtraCare and gives you access to other rewards like the one found on this deal. Buy Now at CVS
- Covers over 160 professional salon hair care products
- Brands include Biolage, Olaplex, Redken, Pureology, Kenra, and Paul Mitchell
- Includes shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and styling products
- Prices on featured items range from about $10 to $44
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Expires 8/29/2026
Published 43 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
This three-pack of Just For Men Touch of Gray kits is down to just $10 at Amazon. You'll get this price after clipping the 30% off coupon and checking out with Subscribe & Save. You'd pay around $9 per pack at local stores. The comb applicator lets you target gray areas directly without mixing, and the ammonia-free formula develops in just 10 minutes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Semi-permanent hair color formulated for men
- Comb applicator allows for easy, no-mix application
- Ammonia-free formula
- Full color develops in 10 minutes
- Targets and covers gray areas
- Includes 3 items in the kit
This offer takes $5 off a haircut at participating Great Clips salons in the US. It must be used within 14 days of the code being generated and is limited to one coupon per customer. Shop Now at Great Clips
- Valid at participating US Great Clips salons
- $5.00 off a haircut
- Limit one coupon per customer
- Must be redeemed within 14 days of code generation
- Not valid with any other offer
This Daeng Gi Meo Ri Ki Gold set is $14 off the regular $52.99 price at Costco, bringing it down to $38.99. The set is designed to improve scalp health while addressing dandruff, itching, and sebum control in addition to nourishing dry or damaged hair. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Costco
- Set includes 2 shampoo bottles and 1 treatment, or other available combinations
- Formulated to improve scalp health
- Moisturizes and nourishes dry, damaged, and brittle hair
- Helps eliminate dandruff and itching
- Helps control sebum secretion
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the Braun All-in-One Series 5 Rechargeable 9-in-1 Trimmer to $32.39, its best price. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
CVS has marked down a range of Arm & Hammer and OxiClean laundry products to $1.99 each, with regular prices as high as $7.49. The lineup covers liquid detergents, stain removers, scent boosters, and detergent paks, giving shoppers several ways to stock up on laundry essentials at one low price. These offers are for in-store pickup, and stock may vary by location. Buy Now at CVS
- Includes Arm & Hammer liquid laundry detergents in multiple scents
- Includes Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean detergent power paks and liquid detergents
- Includes OxiClean stain remover gel and spray options
- Includes Arm & Hammer in-wash scent booster beads and crystals
- Sensitive skin, free & clear detergent option included
Through August 29, CVS's Epic Beauty Sale offers $10 off a $30 purchase on beauty and personal care items for ExtraCare cardholders (it's free to sign up). The sale spans makeup, hair care, skin care, and bath & body products. Shoppers can also find ExtraBucks Rewards on brands like Olay, Neutrogena, Revlon, and Maybelline, plus a buy 1, get 1 free deal on select items. Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5 shipping charge, or get free shipping over $35. Buy Now at CVS
- Covers makeup, hair care, skin care, bath & body, and beauty tools
- ExtraBucks Rewards offers on brands like Maybelline, Revlon, Olay, and Neutrogena
- Buy 1, get 1 free deals available on select brands
- One item priced at $6.99 this week on OGX and other brands
- $10 off a $30 purchase for ExtraCare cardholders
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