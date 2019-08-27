Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Bush Furniture Avalon Collection Classic Black Computer Desk for $126.54 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bush Furniture Cabot L-Shaped Computer Desk in Espresso Oak for $205.78 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $88. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Trent Austin Design Woodley Height Adjustable Standing Desk in Bronze or White for $101.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
KSBD-Home via Amazon offers the Soges 59" x 59" L-Shaped Computer Desk in several colors (Oak pictured) for $128. Coupon code "LDDISCOUNT" cuts that to $99.84. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Flash Furniture Clifton Computer Desk in Black for $50.82 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
