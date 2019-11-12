Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Brother Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer
$120 $160
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for $10 less in June. (Most stores charge $160 or more.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Amazon offers the same price.
Features
  • up to 2400x600 dpi printing
  • up to 32 ppm print speeds
  • 250-sheet paper tray
  • 50-sheet automatic feeder
  • 2-line LCD
  • Model: MFC-L2710DW
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
