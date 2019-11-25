Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 47 mins ago
Brother 27-Stitch Lightweight Full-Featured Sewing Machine
$76 $144
free shipping

That's $9 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon offers the same price.
Features
  • 27 stitches including decorative, blind hem, zigzag, and stretch stitches
  • 63 stitch functions
  • 6 quick change sewing feet with buttonhole, zipper, narrow hemmer, blind stitch, zigzag and button sewing
  • jam-resistant drop in top bobbin
  • LED work area
  • Model: XM2701
