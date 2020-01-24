Open Offer in New Tab
Brondell Swash 1400 Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat
$325 $649
free shipping

Brondell via Amazon offers the Brondell Swash 1400 Luxury Electric Elongated Bidet Toilet Seat in White for $649. Coupon code "50QFYHML" cuts it to $324.50. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Brondell

Features
  • warm air dryer
  • multiple spray options
  • replaceable deodorizer
  • Model: S1400-EW
Details
Comments
  • Code "50QFYHML"
  • Expires 1/24/2020
    Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
