Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
Brenton Studio Ruzzi Faux Leather Mid-Back Office Chair
$60 $130
free shipping

That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 250-lbs. weight capacity
  • swivel
  • adjustable height
  • Model: HLC-0499L-2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Office Chairs Walmart Brenton Studio
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register