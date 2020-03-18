Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Nordstrom · 33 mins ago
Bose 700 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones (2019)
$299 $399
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price now by $51. (It beats last month's mention by a buck.) Buy Now at Nordstrom

Tips
  • Available in Black or Silver.
Features
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • adaptive four-microphone system
  • optimized for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
  • up to 20 hours per charge
  • Model: 794297-0100
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Nordstrom Bose
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register