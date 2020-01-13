Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Bosch 44-Piece Impact Tough Screwdriving Custom Case System Set
$19 $26
pickup at Walmart

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon matches this price with free shipping for Prime members.
  • impact-rated line of screwdriving bits, double-ended bits, nutsetters, sockets and bit holders
  • tilt-in/tilt-out case mechanism
  • Model: SDMS44
