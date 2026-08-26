Blinds.com's Breezy Summer Deals Sale takes up to 45% off select window treatments via coupon code "BREEZE". Plus, stack coupon code "AFF10EXTR" to save an extra 10%. Shop blinds, shades, shutters, and more. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Blinds.com
- Up to 45% off via code "BREEZE"
- Extra 10% off via stacking code "AFF10EXTR"
- Up to 10 free fabric and material samples shipped free
- SureFit guarantee remakes incorrect measurements without returns
- Motorized, cordless, blackout, and eco-friendly options available
- Quick ship options offered on select styles
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Code "BREEZE"
Code "AFF10EXTR"
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Expires 8/30/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 2/5
At Amazon Haul, get this Glow in the Dark Rocks 200-Pack for $1.76. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Sam's Club's Labor Day Savings Event covers mattresses, major appliances, and outdoor furniture, with some of the steepest markdowns on Member's Mark patio fire sets, several of which drop by $1,000 to $1,300. Appliance deals include Samsung washers and dryers around $845 and an LG top load washer down to $545 from $895. Most discounts on the page are set to expire September 9. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Discounts span mattresses, appliances, outdoor furniture, and home goods
- Member's Mark outdoor fire sets discounted by $300 to $1,300
- Sealy and American Bedding mattresses discounted $100 to $200
- Samsung washers, dryers, and dishwashers discounted $50 to $215
- Sale ends September 9 for most items
At Amazon, add this 6.5-Foot Halloween Spider Outdoor Decoration to your cart to drop the price to $9.99 at checkout. It's the best price we could find by $9. Its adjustable, bendable legs let you pose it on fences, doors, trees, or windows for both indoor and outdoor Halloween displays. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's Ceiling Fan Clearance sale covers a wide range of indoor and outdoor fans from brands like Parrot Uncle, Hunter Fan, Fanbulous, and LEDIARY. Prices span from budget options under $50, including refurbished Hunter Fan models, up to large statement fans like the Parrot Uncle 100" ceiling fan at $339.99. Some listings show discounts as steep as 62% off their reference price, such as the Parrot Uncle 42" outdoor fan dropping to $74.99. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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