Sam's Club's Labor Day Savings Event covers mattresses, major appliances, and outdoor furniture, with some of the steepest markdowns on Member's Mark patio fire sets, several of which drop by $1,000 to $1,300. Appliance deals include Samsung washers and dryers around $845 and an LG top load washer down to $545 from $895. Most discounts on the page are set to expire September 9. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping. Shop Now at Sam's Club