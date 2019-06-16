New
Blackstone 36" Gas Grill Griddle Station
$200
$25 shipping
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Blackstone 36" Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill Griddle Station for an in-cart price of $199.99 plus $25 for shipping. That's the best price we could find by $74, although it was $16 less on Prime Day last year. Buy Now
  • 720-square inch cooking surface
  • four burners with a 60,000-BTU output
  • Model: 1554Y
